Lithuanian police launches investigation into unrest outside parliament

VILNIUS, August 11. /TASS/. The police of Lithuania said it was launching an investigation into organizing a protest outside the country’s parliament on Tuesday that later evolved into mass disturbances, Lithuania's Chief Police Commissioner Renatas Pozela has told reporters.

"A preliminary investigation has been launched. Organizers are facing a serious punishment," he said without elaborating.

No detentions have been reported so far.

"Law enforcements ensured order during a protest that was supposed to end at 17:00. However, not all participants left. Those who stayed blocked exits from [the parliament] building. More law enforcement units had to be deployed," the official said.

Protestors blocked all exits and refused to let lawmakers leave the building. According to reports, protestors threw stones and water bottles at police officers who tried to push them away from the building. Injuries were reported.

In a bid to spur the COVID-19 vaccination campaign in the country, the Lithuanian government plans, among other things, to prohibit non-vaccinated citizens from using public transport, visiting healthcare facilities and certain types of shops, and receiving services that require human-to-human contact. The government is expected to approve those measures at a meeting on Wednesday.