Russia rejects speculations concerning attack on Mercer Street tanker

UNITED NATIONS, August 4. /TASS/. Russia believes that there is a need to establish facts before taking any action in relation to last week’s attack on the Mercer Street tanker, Russian First Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyansky told reporters on Wednesday, when asked if the UN Security Council should address the matter.

"We are still studying the details, there is a lot of conflicting information, a lot of ‘highly likely’ analysis, which we totally reject. So we need to establish facts," he pointed out, adding that there was no need "to rush to any conclusions or actions."

The United Kingdom and the United States accuse Iran of the July 30 attack on the Mercer Street tanker flying the Liberian flag. The incident, which occurred 280 kilometers off the coast of Oman, killed two crew members, Romanian and British nationals. London and Washington said that they were in consultations with allies on a coordinated response to the attack. Tehran, in turn, condemned the allegations as politically biased and groundless.