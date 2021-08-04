Up to 3,000 spectators allowed at matches of 2021 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup in Moscow

MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. The maximum amount of spectators at matches of the 2021 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup in Moscow must not exceed 3,000, the press office of the tournament’s organizing committee announced to TASS on Wednesday.

"The maximum allowed spectators’ capacity stands at 3,000, no QR-codes are required, but social distancing is mandatory," the press service stated.

The 2021 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup in Russia is scheduled to take place between August 19 and 29 in the Russian capital of Moscow.

Speaking to journalists on Wednesday, Mikhail Likhachyov, the head coach of the Russian national team of beach soccer players, said the prime goal for the squad at the upcoming championship is to reach the final game.

"The initial goal is undoubtedly to clear the group stage," he said. "But probably everyone wants to play in the final and this is our prime goal for this championship."

"There is a huge responsibility and we are under an uneasy psychological strain," Likhachyov stated. "We don’t experience this feeling in full at the moment, but it will grow stronger with each day and it is highly important to avoid anxiety in the opening game."

A decision to award the Russian capital the right to host the 2021 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup was made during the FIFA Council meeting in China’s Shanghai in late October 2019. Two other contenders to host the global beach soccer event in 2021 were FESFUT (the Salvadorian Football Association) and the Chilean Football Association.

After Moscow was selected to host the 2021 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup, the official website of municipal authorities launched a public opinion poll to choose among four proposed venues, including Red Square, where the matches of the global championship would be played. In early June, FIFA announced that: "Russia 2021 will be the 11th edition of the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup and will be held in its entirety at the Luzhniki Olympic Complex from 19 to 29 August."

Due to international sanctions against Russian sports, the team of Russian beach soccer players will be participating in the championship as Team RFU (the Russian Football Union).

Last month, FIFA announced the teams of four groups for the championship and they are: Group A (Team RFU, the United States, Paraguay and Japan), Group B (Mozambique, Spain, the United Arab Emirates and Tahiti), Group C (Belarus, El Salvador, Switzerland and Brazil), Group D (Portugal, Oman, Senegal and Uruguay).

The first FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup was held back in 1995, and Russia has never hosted this international biennial event. The Russian national beach soccer team won the World Championships twice (in 2011 and 2013).

The 2019 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup was hosted between November 21 and December 1 in Luque, Paraguay near the capital, Asuncion, where the Russian national team won the bronze edging out Japan (5-4) in the match for third place. The Portuguese squad won the championship in Paraguay defeating Italy 6-4 in the final.