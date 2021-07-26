EU states to blame for dire situation at Syrian refugee camp, says Russian official

DAMASCUS, July 26. /TASS/. Some European states are partly responsible for the refugee situation at the al-Hol camp in Syria, head of Russia’s National Defense Control Center Mikhail Mizintsev said on Monday.

"European states that do not take any decisive measures to return their citizens who fought for ISIL (former name of the Islamic State terrorist group, outlawed in Russia - TASS), are also responsible for the critical situation at al-Hol," he said.

The official noted that this is tied to difficulties arising in the future with their rehabilitation and reintegration into society.

Meanwhile, Russia has established work mandated by the Russian leader on returning the children of Russian citizens from Syria, namely from camps accommodating internally displaced persons on the territories outside of the Syrian government’s control. "As of today, 215 children have returned home," he added.

According to Mizintsev, the unsatisfactory conditions, the lack of food and medicine at the al-Hol refugee camp, as well as the lack of progress on the return of its inhabitants to their places of permanent residence are stirring up social tensions.