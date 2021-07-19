NATO pins blame on China for ‘cyberattack’ via ‘Microsoft Exchange Server compromise’

BRUSSELS, July 19. /TASS/. NATO is pinning the blame on China for a cyberattack that exploited a Microsoft Exchange Server vulnerability, the Alliance said in its statement, published on Monday.

"We stand in solidarity with all those, who have been affected by recent malicious cyber activities, including the Microsoft Exchange Server compromise. Such malicious cyber activities undermine security, confidence and stability in cyberspace. We acknowledge national statements by Allies, such as Canada, the United Kingdom, and the United States, attributing responsibility for the Microsoft Exchange Server compromise to the People’s Republic of China," the statement says.

The document underscores that NATO calls "on all States, including China, to uphold their international commitments and obligations and to act responsibly in the international system, including in cyberspace".

"We also reiterate our willingness to maintain a constructive dialogue with China based on our interests, on areas of relevance to the Alliance such as cyber threats, and on common challenges," the statement says.

According to the document, NATO promotes "a free, open, peaceful and secure cyberspace," and pursues "efforts to enhance stability and reduce the risk of conflict by promoting respect for international law and the voluntary norms of responsible state behavior in cyberspace, as recognized by all member states of the United Nations".

"We are working together as an Alliance and with like-minded partners to address these challenges. All States have an important role to play in promoting and upholding these voluntary norms of responsible state behavior," the Alliance concluded.

In March, Microsoft rolled out an Exchange Server update, saying a number of private US companies could have been attacked through it by a group of hackers, allegedly connected to China. The Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman said at the time that Beijing opposed cyber-attacks and had nothing to do with attempted hacks of Microsoft software.