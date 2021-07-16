Russia, China share position that world should not be unipolar — Russian lawmaker

MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. Russia and China share the position that the world should not be unipolar, speaker of Russia’s State Duma, or lower parliament house, Vyacheslav Volodin wrote on his Telegram channel on Friday on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the Russian-Chinese Treaty on Good Neighborly Relations, Friendship, and Cooperation.

"The most important thing that unites our countries is that we believe that the world should not and will not be unipolar. Russia and China consistently advocate the ideas of polycentrism and principles of equality in relations between countries, respect to national legislation, traditions and distinct political systems," he emphasized.

According to Volodin, the Russian-Chinese ties are relations of a "new type between two superpowers" that are built on the principles of openness, and the mutual respect of common interests.

He noted that the United States and a number of other Western countries are seeking to hamper Russia’s and China’s development. "Trying to build a unipolar world, they regularly violate the norms of international law, interfere in sovereign affairs. We see imperial ambitions instead of equality and justice, pressure instead of dialogue. They have no partners, only vassals," he stressed.

He warned that such actions would never lead to the result they want. "We are living in a different reality, and it is inadmissible to impose one’s will on other countries," he explained. "Development can only rest on dialogue, the exchange of experience, respect to various approaches, traditions, and mentality".

Relations between Russia and China, two superpowers, which are working "on mutually beneficial terms in the interests of their countries and the development of their states," can serve as an example of such an approach, he added.