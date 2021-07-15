EU must be prepared to withhold recognition of Russian parliament, MEPs say

BRUSSELS, July 15./TASS/. The European Parliament Committee on Foreign Affairs says that the European Union must be prepared to withhold recognition of the parliamentary elections to the Russian State Duma, scheduled for September 17-19, if Brussels concludes that they were conducted in violation of international law, says a press release on Russia issued on Thursday.

The document was approved by 56 votes in favor, nine against and five abstentions. Reports and resolutions of the European Parliament are recommendatory and not binding for implementation by other institutions of the European Union.

"Members conclude by saying that the EU must be prepared to withhold recognition of the Russian parliament, if the 2021 parliamentary elections are considered to have been conducted in violation of democratic principles and international law," the document said.

MEPs also suggested that the European Union adopt a strategy to encourage liberal democracy in Russia. "MEPs stress, however, that Russia can have a democratic future, and that the Council must adopt an EU strategy for a future democratic Russia, encompassing incentives and conditions to strengthen democratic domestic tendencies," the document said.

They also believe that the EU should establish an alliance with the US and other like-minded nations "to counterbalance the efforts of Russia and China to weaken democracy worldwide and destabilise the European political order".

Their actions should "foresee sanctions, policies to counter illicit financial flows, and support for human rights activists".

Eastern Partnership program

MEPs additionally propose further support for the Eastern Partnership countries to curb the alleged Russian aggression and "to promote European reforms and fundamental freedoms".

The suggested strategy also seeks to cut EU dependency on Russian gas, oil and other raw materials. MEPs believe that "the European Green Deal and the boosting of new resources will play a crucial geopolitical role in this regard".

MEPs also say that "the EU must also build its capacity to expose and stop the flows of dirty money from Russia, as well as to expose the resources and financial assets of the Russian regime’s autocrats and oligarchs hidden in EU member states".

A new resolution on Russia may now be passed at a new session of the European Parliament based on this document.