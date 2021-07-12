Washington, Moscow must cooperate on climate right now — US envoy for climate

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. US and Russia, being among the leaders in greenhouse gas emissions, must act together on climate change, US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry said during talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

"The deal is to be able to deal with the climate issue separately. It’s too important, too significant, and we very much need to move together. The US is the world’s second largest emitter of greenhouse gases, Russia is the fourth. We are among that small group of 20 nations that is the equivalent of 80% of all emissions. What we do, what we decide to do is critical," Kerry said.

He underscored that the cooperation between Washington and Moscow on climate must develop despite the existing disagreements. Kerry noted that Washington is glad that Russian President Vladimir Putin took part in the virtual summit on climate in April, and that the White House believes that the Geneva summit was constructive and was important for both countries.

Kerry paid special attention to Russia’s role in the Arctic, including its current presidency in the Arctic Council.

"The Arctic [is] melting at the rate faster than anything we’ve ever measured, the fastest in the world," he noted.