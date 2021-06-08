The Hague tribunal confirms Ratko Mladic’s life sentence — ruling

THE HAGUE, June 8. /TASS/. Ratko Mladic, former Bosnian Serb commander, has lost the appeal of his life sentence in the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia in The Hague, the ruling was delivered in the Appeals Chamber on Tuesday.

The court "affirms the sentence of life imprisonment imposed on Mladic by the trial chamber," the written summary of the ruling reads.

The former commander was hiding from justice for almost 16 years until he was arrested in Serbia in May 2011 and extradited to The Hague. Mladic was sentenced to life in prison by the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia on November 22, 2017, for genocide, crimes against humanity, and violation of laws and customs of war. The tribunal found him guilty on ten out of eleven counts and only acquitted him on the charge of genocide in six municipalities in Bosnia and Herzegovina. Mladic was convicted for war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide in Srebrenica.

In March 2018, Mladic’s attorneys filed an appeal, demanding that all procedural mistakes be corrected and that he be cleared on all ten charges.