Armenian president accepts acting foreign minister’s resignation

YEREVAN, May 31. /TASS/. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian has signed a decree dismissing Acting Foreign Minister Ara Ayvazyan, the presidential press service said in a statement on Monday.

"Acting Foreign Minister Ara Ayvazyan is hereby dismissed from his position at the prime minister’s request in accordance with Article 131 of the Constitution and Article 5.1 of the Law on the Structure and Activities of the Government," the decree reads.

Armenia’s Acting Foreign Minister Ara Ayvazyan sent in his resignation on May 27, his spokesperson Anna Nagdalyan said.