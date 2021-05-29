Afghanistan ready to purchase arms and equipment from Russia - ambassador

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. Kabul is ready to purchase weapons from Moscow, Afghanistan’s Ambassador to Russia Said Tayeb Jawad said in an interview with TASS.

"We are hoping that Russia will consider repairing the existing Russian equipment, especially helicopters," the ambassador said.

"Our cadets are getting training here, especially from the Ministry of Interior, which is good," he noted.

The diplomat also expressed hope that Russia would provide an opportunity for Afghanistan to train its pilots and mechanical engineers.