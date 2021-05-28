Russia, EU need to team up to fight climate change, says Slovenia’s top diplomat

LJUBLJANA, May 28. /TASS/. Synchronizing efforts by Russia and the European Union in the battle to achieve climate neutrality is a necessary condition for preserving the Earth, Slovenian Foreign Minister Anze Logar said in an interview with TASS responding to a question about the possibility of such cooperation under the current conditions.

"The question is not whether this is possible. This is a necessary condition for protecting our planet," the Slovenian top diplomat insisted.

"Joint efforts [include] the recognition of the accords reached under the Paris Agreement, which lays out nationally determined contributions to reducing emissions. The coming months prior to the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow will be decisive in our negotiations on a common contribution to combating climate change," Logar elaborated.

The 26th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP26) will be held in Glasgow from November 1 to November 12, 2021. The previous global climate change conference held in Madrid in December 2019 actually turned out to be unsuccessful since its participants failed to agree on the text of the final communique. The stumbling block was Article 6 of the Paris Climate Agreement, which provides for the introduction of specific mechanisms to regulate greenhouse gas emissions. The European Union and the UN, among others, expressed deep disappointment with the outcomes of the conference, saying they hoped that a long-term strategy for reducing emissions would be agreed on at the forum in Glasgow.