Belarusian foreign minister urges West to refrain from fanning tensions

MINSK, May 26. /TASS/. Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei has said that the West tends to politicize any field of cooperation with Minsk. He stressed that further escalation of tensions would not bring about anything good and asked the Western partners to take a sober-minded attitude, the news agency BelTA reports.

"Any field of cooperation with Belarus is getting politicized. Wholesale slander against the Belarusian people and the state is commonplace in the West," Makei said in parliament at the president's meeting with legislators, members of the Constitutional Commission and members of government agencies.

He stressed that the sanctions against Belarus were geared to ruining the economy and the state and that a further escalation would not bring about anything good. He urged the Western partners to change their mind.