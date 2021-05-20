Blinken raised concern over situation on Russian-Ukrainian border

WASHINGTON, May 20. /TASS/. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov about Washington's concern regarding the situation on the border between Russia and Ukraine.

This is according to a written statement the State Department's spokesman, Ned Price released following the talks between Lavrov and Blinken. The talks took place on the sidelines of the ministerial session of the Arctic Council in Reykjavik and lasted almost two hours.

"Secretary Blinken raised our deep concerns regarding Russia’s continued military deployments in and near Ukraine," the US Department of State official said.

In recent weeks, Western countries have repeatedly expressed concern regarding the statements of the Ukrainian military about the build-up of Russian forces along the border with Ukraine. In response Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the movement of Russian troops through the territory of Russia should not bother other states, since it does not threaten them in any way.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on April 22 ordered to finish inspections in the Southern and Western Military Districts because all the set goals had been achieved. Shoigu instructed to complete the return of the troops who were involved in the drills in southern Russia to their permanent location bases before May 1.