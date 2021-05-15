Death toll from Israeli strikes on Gaza Strip climbs to 139

CAIRO, May 15. /TASS/. At least 139 people, including 39 minors, have been killed and more than 1,000 others wounded in Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip since Monday evening, the Health Ministry of the coastal enclave announced on Saturday.

According to the ministry’s statement, 139 people, including 39 minors and 22 women, have been killed, and more than 1,000 people have received injuries of varying severity.

The Israeli army and Palestinian groups in the Gaza Strip have been exchanging missile strikes since May 10, following the outbreak of violence near Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem in early May. Media reports said the strikes by Palestinian radicals had killed at least nine Israeli citizens.