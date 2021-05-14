US embassy says Russian authorities postpone ban on hiring foreign employees

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. The US embassy in Moscow said on Friday it has been notified by the Russian authorities that the ban on hiring Russian employees has been temporarily postponed.

"The Russian government has informed U.S. Embassy Moscow of its intent to postpone the prohibition of U.S. Mission Russia’s employment of foreign nationals. Consequently, through July 16, U.S. Embassy Moscow will temporarily resume routine U.S. citizen services, including passport services, Consular Reports of Birth Abroad, and limited notarial services," it said on its website.