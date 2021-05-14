US embassy says Russian authorities postpone ban on hiring foreign employees

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. The US embassy in Moscow said on Friday it has been notified by the Russian authorities that the ban on hiring Russian employees has been temporarily postponed.
"The Russian government has informed U.S. Embassy Moscow of its intent to postpone the prohibition of U.S. Mission Russia’s employment of foreign nationals. Consequently, through July 16, U.S. Embassy Moscow will temporarily resume routine U.S. citizen services, including passport services, Consular Reports of Birth Abroad, and limited notarial services," it said on its website.
It also said it would continue to provide immigrant visa processing for priority and urgent cases. Apart from that, the embassy warned that those US nationals whose visas had expired needed to leave Russia before June 15, a deadline set by the Russian authorities amid the coronavirus pandemic, or visit a local office of the Russian interior ministry to extend their visas.
The US embassy said on April 30 it was reducing the spectrum of its services from May 12. Thus, it said it would suspend then issuance of visas other than for diplomatic trips. According to the embassy, the move stemmed from Russia’s decision to ban hiring foreign employees.