Washington's actions speak louder than its words, Kremlin notes

MOSCOW, April 23. /TASS/. Washington’s comments claiming that it is willing to engage in dialogue with Russia contradict its real actions that harm the bilateral relations, Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov told reporters Friday.

"We have also heard the comments by our American counterparts about willingness to start dialogue on issues of mutual interest. However, these American declarations unfortunately run counter to specific actions. And these specific actions are what harms bilateral ties," he pointed out.

Russia has taken no action that might harm relations with the United States, and it is not the initiator of their worsening, the presidential spokesman said. "Moscow has done nothing that might harm our relations," Peskov said. "Moscow was not the initiator of worsening relations and bringing them there where they are now."

Reviving relations

Reviving any positive agenda in Russia-US relations requires both parties to demonstrate political will, Dmitry Peskov told reporters. "Mutual political will is required here. President Putin has repeatedly shown his political will, saying that we are interested in building and restoring relations with the United States," he pointed out.

Russian-US relations significantly soured after Biden’s notorious ABC News interview when he said that Moscow would have to "pay a price" for allegedly interfering in US elections and went on to uphold a disparaging remark about President Putin. Russia’s envoy to the US was then pulled, returning to Moscow for consultations. That said, he has been in the Russian capital since March 21.

On April 15, the White House announced more sanctions against Russia. Moscow retaliated with tit-for-tat moves on April 16.