Followers of neo-Nazism feel total impunity in Ukraine, says diplomat

MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. Neo-Nazi events in Ukraine become ever more aggressive, representatives of this ideology feel total impunity and even support from the authorities, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a commentary Thursday.

"Unfortunately, the scale and frequency of neo-Nazi events keep growing, becoming ever more aggressive in nature. Followers of the Nazi-Fascist ideology in Ukraine feel total impunity and even support of the authorities. Such policy of the official Kiev is a desecration of the memory of not only Russian and Ukrainian peoples, but all peoples of the former Soviet Union, whose soldiers gave their lives for the future of following generations, including citizens of modern Ukraine," she noted.