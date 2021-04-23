Prague says number of employees of Russian, Czech consulates to remain unchanged

PRAGUE, April 23. /TASS/. The number of employees of Russia’s Consulates in the Czech Republic and the Czech Republic’s Consulates in Russia will not change against the backdrop of the ongoing diplomatic row between the two countries, Czech Foreign Minister Jakub Kulhanek said an interview with the Blesk newspaper on Friday.

"So far, this (mutual steps to equalize the number of employees of the embassies in Moscow and Prague - TASS) has not affected these missions. Russia has not yet taken any steps in relation to our Consulates in Russia. In this case, the number of [employees of Russia’s and the Czech Republic’s Consulates] will not change," he noted.