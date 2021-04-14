Biden to deliver his first address to Congress on April 28 — White House

WASHINGTON, April 14. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden will deliver his first speech to both chambers of the Congress on April 28, a White House official said.

"The President has accepted the invitation of the Speaker of the House to address a Joint Session of Congress on April 28, the night before his 100th day in office," the White House press pool quoted the official as saying.

House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi sent a relevant invitation to Biden earlier in the day.

It will be Biden’s first address to the Congress since taking the presidential oath on January 20. According to The Hill, US presidents normally deliver their speech to lawmakers within weeks after their inauguration, but Biden has not done this so far due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.