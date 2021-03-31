27 US organizations urge Biden to engage in constructive dialogue with Russia — paper

WASHINGTON, March 31. /TASS/. A total of 27 US organizations criticized US President Joseph Biden’s remarks about his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin and urged him to engage in constructive bilateral talks with Moscow, The Hill reported.

"As national organizations that advocate for diplomacy, arms control, disarmament and peace, we are deeply alarmed by the recent negative exchanges between leaders of the two countries with more than 90% of the world’s nuclear warheads in their arsenals," the organizations wrote in a statement obtained by The Hill.

"As Americans, we urge the Biden administration to stop participating in such reckless rhetorical exchanges and to instead vigorously pursue nuclear-arms negotiations with the Russian government," the 27 organizations, including leftist ones, said.

They urged the US president to "make good on his stated commitment" from February that "diplomacy is back at the center of our foreign policy." They called upon him to engage in "constructive bilateral talks to address the clear and present dangers of the nuclear arms race has never been more apparent."

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with the Argumenty i Fakty newspaper published on March 30 that Russia won’t let the United States or any other country speak with it "from the position of force."

US President Joe Biden earlier said in an interview with ABC News that the Russian authorities would have to "pay a price" for their alleged interference in US elections. In addition, when asked if he considered Putin to be "a killer," Biden answered in the affirmative. The White House and the US Department of State later said, however, that Washington planned to maintain cooperation with Moscow in areas of mutual interest. The Russian ambassador to the US arrived to Moscow for consultations following these statements on March 21.