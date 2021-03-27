Belarus’ Investigative Committee seeks to recognize NEXTA as foreign extremist group

MINSK, March 27. /TASS/. The Belarusian Investigative Committee has initiated a move to recognize the Telegram channel NEXTA’s editorial board as a foreign extremist organization and to ban it in the country, the Investigative Committee said in a statement on Saturday.

"Based on all the collected physical evidence, the investigators found signs of a foreign extremist organization in their [opposition - TASS] activities. Now the Investigative Committee’s Department for Minsk has initiated the recognition of the editorial board, which was in fact established by Stepan Putilo and other individuals, as a foreign extremist organization and its ban in the Republic of Belarus," the statement says.

The committee pointed out that the papers had been readied and already submitted to the corresponding bodies for decision-making.