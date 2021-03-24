Erdogan says Turkey will continue to cultivate ties with Russia, US, EU, Arab countries

ANKARA, March 24. /TASS/. Turkey will continue to develop relations with Russia, the United States, the European Union and Arab countries proceeding from its own interests and expectations of such cooperation, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday.

"Turkey will continue to build relations with different states, from Russia to the United States, from the EU to Arab countries, taking into account its own interests and expectations," he said at the 7th congress of the ruling Justice and Development Party in Ankara.

According to Erdogan, Turkey is determined to "expand the number of friendly [towards Ankara] states and resolve disagreements in order to turn the region into a stability zone." "Turkey’s efforts to resolve the Syrian conflict will continue until a government system reflecting the interests of all strata of society is formed in that country. Ankara will continue to support the Syrian people," he added.

The Turkish president stressed once again that Ankara had no intention of "choosing between the West and the East.".