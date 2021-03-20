Montenegro plans no borders closing, says state secretary for tourism

MOSCOW, March 20. /TASS/. Montenegro’s authorities do not plan to close borders and are actively preparing for the tourist season, State Secretary for Tourism of the Ministry of Economic Development Ivana Djurovic said in an interview with TASS.

"As of now we do not expect borders closing, we are preparing for the tourist season. The process of vaccination is gaining traction, and we have no reasons to think about borders closing," she said.

Podgorica believes that the epidemiological situation will be improving, Djurovic added.

On March 2, President of Montenegro Milo Dukanovic put forward an initiative to close the country’s borders shortly due to the coronavirus, as well as to speed up vaccination, though it was not welcomed by the government. Later it was reported that Foreign Minister Djordje Radulovic submitted letters to EU member-states asking NATO and the European Union to help due to the difficult situation in the healthcare system amid the coronavirus spread.