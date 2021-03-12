WHO in close contact with Russia on Sputnik V certification

MOSCOW, March 12. /TASS/. The World Health Organization is in close contact with Russia on issues of certification of the Russian Sputnik V anti-coronavirus vaccine, World Health Organization (WHO) Representative to Russia Melita Vujnovic said on Friday.

"Daily contacts are maintained between Geneva and Russia’s health ministry and the Gamaleya Center. We expect this process to proceed quickly. The world need each good and efficient vaccine because vaccine shortages constitute the biggest pandemic threat of the moment," she said in an interview with the Ekho Moskvy radio station.

Vujnovic recalled that the Russian vaccine was in the process of certification with the WHO. "It implies difficult and long paperwork. As for the vaccine’s safety and efficacy, more or less sufficient data have been received but we expect the so-called industrial data, the industrial dossier," she said.