Kiev forces shell Lugansk republic — militia

LUGANSK, March 11. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces opened fire at Zolotoye-5 in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), Yakov Osadchy, the spokesman for LPR militia, said on Wednesday.

"According to observers of the LPR mission to the Joint Center for Ceasefire Control and Coordination (JCCC), one ceasefire violation by the Ukrainian armed forces has been recorded today," the Lugansk news agency said citing the spokesman.

Osadchy pointed out that the Ukrainian forces shelled Zolotoye-5, firing five grenades from a rocket-propelled grenade launcher and also using small arms.

"The fact that the Ukrainian fighters had violated the agreement on additional measures, which proves the Ukrainian command’s inability to ensure compliance with the ceasefire, was immediately reported to the Ukrainian representatives in the JCCC," Osadchy said.

He urged to believe only official sources of the law enforcement agencies "so as to rule out the spread of unreliable information" and noted that the Ukrainian forces’ fire was not targeted and thus, posed no threat to civilians and infrastructure in the settlement.

On July 27, 2020, additional ceasefire control measures came into effect in Donbass after being approved by the Contact Group seeking peace for eastern Ukraine. The measures ban any offensive, intelligence or sabotage activities, the use of all types of aircraft, any shooting, and the deployment of heavy weapons to inhabited localities. One of the key provisions of the agreement stipulates disciplinary measures for ceasefire violations, whereas in case of offensive operations, return fire is allowed only after a direct order from the command.