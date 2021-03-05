Ukraine’s Zelensky scores highest in trust rating, followed by Yulia Timoshenko — poll

KIEV, March 5. /TASS/. Among politicians, Ukrainians trust President Vladimir Zelensky the most, says a poll by the Kiev-based Rating Sociological Group, published Friday.

The survey took place on March 2-3 and covered 2,500 randomly chosen respondents aged above 18 in all regions except those not under Kiev’s control.

"A total of 43% of respondents stated their trust to Vladimir Zelensky; 55% of respondents said they distrust the president," the poll says.

The second place is taken by Batkivschina political party leader Yulia Timoshenko, trusted by 28% of respondents and not trusted by 70% of those surveyed. The third place belongs to ex-president Pyotr Poroshenko, who enjoys trust of 25% of respondents; 73% stated they do not trust the former president.

Yuri Boyko, one of the Opposition Platform - For Life party leaders, enjoys 24% of trust, while 59% of respondents said they do not trust the politician. The fifth place belongs to Prime Minister Denis Shmygal, whom one third of respondents heard nothing about, according to the poll.