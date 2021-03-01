Israel strikes Shiite fighter headquarters, camp near Damascus

BEIRUT, March 1. /TASS/. The Israeli Air Forces attacked Set Zaynab, a neighborhood of the Syrian capital located on the way to Damascus international airport, Sunday, Saudi Al Hadath TV channel reported, adding that several missiles were fired at these areas by Israeli jets from the Golan Heights.

Eyewitnesses told the channel about powerful explosions that rocked Set Zaynab near the headquarters and the camp of Hezbollah’s Shiite units that fight for the Syrian army. There have been no reports about losses among them.

According to SANA news agency, "Syria’s air defense forces opened fire at airborne targets in the Damascus sky and shot down most missiles."

Israel last struck positions of the Syrian army and pro-Iranian armed units near the Damascus airport on February 15, killing three soldiers and four Iranian military advisors.