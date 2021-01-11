Finnair may resume flights from Helsinki to St. Petersburg from January 28

HELSINKI, January 11. /TASS/. Finnish airline Finnair plans to resume flights between Helsinki and St. Petersburg from January 28, the carrier reported on its website on Monday.

According to the schedule, flights will be operated once a day from Thursday to Sunday.

"We will try to start flights to St. Petersburg on January 28, if we receive the required traffic permits," the Finnair press service told TASS.

Meanwhile, flights to Moscow are still available only from the beginning of March. The carrier has already repeatedly postponed flights, changing the schedule.

Air traffic between Finland and Russia was terminated last spring due to the coronavirus pandemic. In late December, Russian carrier Aeroflot resumed flights between Helsinki and Moscow. Railway communication between the countries is still suspended.