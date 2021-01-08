Trump resumes posting on Twitter after his account was unblocked

MOSCOW, January 8. /TASS/. Incumbent US President Donald Trump has resumed posting on Twitter after his account was blocked for 12 hours.

The US leader posted a video address condemning the DC riots as well as stating that he will focus on the power transition to Joseph Biden in the near future.

On Wednesday, Donald Trump lost an opportunity to post on Twitter for at least 12 hours due to violations in light of riots in Washington, DC. He also cannot post on Facebook and Instagram until his term expires, his accounts were also blocked by Twitch and Snapchat.

On January 6, Trump supporters stormed into the US Congress building to prevent the approval of the results of the last November 3 presidential elections in the country, which was won by the Democratic candidate Joe Biden. Police and special forces soon freed the Capitol building from the protesters, and lawmakers were able to continue and successfully complete the process of confirming Biden as the elected Head of State. According to the latest figures, four people were killed in the protests, almost 70 people were detained.

Biden’s inauguration ceremony is planned for January 20, 2021.