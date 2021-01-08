AP: Head of US Capitol police to resign over DC riots

NEW YORK, January 8. /TASS/. Head of the US Capitol police Steven Sund has resigned following the breach of the US Capitol building by Trump supporters, the Associated Press news agency reported on Thursday.

According to its source, he will leave his post on January 16. Earlier, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called on him to step down. As the police chief noted earlier, he did not expect a free speech rally to transform into a violent attack.

On January 6, Trump supporters stormed into the US Congress building to prevent the approval of the results of the last November 3 presidential elections in the country, which was won by the Democratic candidate Joe Biden. Police and special forces soon freed the Capitol building from the protesters, and lawmakers were able to continue and successfully complete the process of confirming Biden as the elected Head of State. According to the latest figures, five people were killed in the protests, almost 70 people were detained.

Biden’s inauguration ceremony is planned for January 20, 2021.