Putin-Erdogan relationship allows for resolving disputes harmoniously, Peskov said

MOSCOW, December 27. /TASS/. Personal relations between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan and their constructive mood allow for identifying harmonious solutions of disputes, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview to the program Moscow. Kremlin. Putin on the federal television channel Rossiya-1 in an interview.

"Alongside this we have a vast potential of bilateral relations to rely on. Besides, the two countries are governed by leaders who regard each other as people of honor and action. This is a prerequisite that guarantees the two leaders’ constructive attitude will allow for getting out of the situation harmoniously even when there may occur a conflict of interests," he said.

Peskov added that Russia and Turkey were both major geopolitical actors, who could and must make tangible contributions to the cause of peace and stability in the region.

"At least, they can ensure there should be no war," he concluded.

Earlier, Putin told the customary year-end news conference Erdogan was a person who "keeps his word", although their views on some issues might be different. For his part the Turkish leader responded to Putin with a similar statement. He said he regarded the Russian president as a man of honor.