FDA greenlights Moderna coronavirus vaccine use

WASHINGTON, December 19. /TASS/. The US Food and Drug Administration has approved Friday a request made by Moderna to register its coronavirus vaccine in a streamlined fashion in emergency conditions, the agency said in a statement.

"Today, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization (EUA) for the second vaccine for the prevention of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). The emergency use authorization allows the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine to be distributed in the U.S. for use in individuals 18 years of age and older," the statement reads. Earlier, BioNTech and Pfizer obtained a similar approval.

FDA head Stephen Hahn noted, "With the availability of two vaccines now for the prevention of COVID-19, the FDA has taken another crucial step in the fight against this global pandemic that is causing vast numbers of hospitalizations and deaths in the United States each day." "Congratulations, the Moderna vaccine is now available!" US President Donald Trump said via Twitter on the occasion. Earlier on Friday, Trump noted that supplies of the Moderna-produced vaccine would start immediately.