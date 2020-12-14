44 Armenian POWs return to Yerevan on Russian plane, Deputy PM says

YEREVAN, December 14. /TASS/. A total of 44 Armenian prisoners of war returned to Yerevan via a Russian flight, Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan disclosed Monday.

"Today, an exchange of POWs took place, mediated by Russia; 44 our compatriots were brought from Azerbaijan to Armenia," he said in his Facebook.

He noted that POWs, whose status was confirmed by the International Red Cross Committee and Azerbaijani authorities, are being returned at this stage, adding that the search for people missing in action and other possible POWs continues.

Earlier, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced the POWs’ return.

"44 of our POWs will soon return to Armenia on a Russian flight," he said on his Facebook page Monday.