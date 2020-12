MOSCOW, December 12. /TASS/. Palestine awaits four million doses of the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V to be delivered in January, Israel’s I24 news channel said on Saturday citing the Palestinian Health Ministry.

The Health Ministry said that health workers, the staff of the security services and the media would be the first to receive the vaccine.

According to the television channel, Palestine has recorded over 78,000 coronavirus cases and 740 deaths caused by COVID-19.