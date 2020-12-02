Over 50 countries attend online UN presentation of Russian COVID-19 vaccine

UNITED NATIONS, December 2. /TASS/. Representatives of over 50 countries have taken part in an online UN presentation of the Russian COVID-19 vaccine "Sputnik V" on Wednesday.

According to the data in possession of TASS, representatives of 55 states registered to attend the online presentation, including North Korea, Egypt, Belarus, Algeria, Qatar, India, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, Singapore, Thailand and Syria.

Many of them were able to ask questions regarding the Russian vaccine, its price and its production in other countries to the representatives of the Russian Federation.

Head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund Kirill Dmitriev told the participants that the cost of the vaccine would be less than $10 per dose, which is cheaper than other coronavirus vaccines. For his part, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko noted that vaccine production would be expanded both in Russia and abroad.

Russia registered the first COVID-19 vaccine in the world under the name of Sputnik V on August 11. The vaccine was developed by the Gamaleya Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology. Post-registration testing of the vaccine begun in Moscow on September 7, with first volunteers getting the first vaccine shot on September 9. Preliminary results of the trials suggest that the effectiveness of the vaccine surpasses 95% on the 42nd day after vaccination, provided that the patient received the second dose.