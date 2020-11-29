Russian peacekeepers arrive in Nagorno-Karabakh via Azerbaijan

BAKU/MOSCOW, November 29. /TASS/. Another team of Russian peacekeepers has arrived in Khankendi (Stepanakert) via the Russian-Azerbaijani border, the press service of the Azerbaijani defense ministry said on Sunday.

"Servicemen, car and special vehicles, as well as other logistics means arrived on November 28 by railway from Russia. Cargoes meant for the peacekeepers were delivered in Barda on November 29 by railway to be subsequently delivered to Khankendi escorted by Azerbaijan’s military police," it said.

Nearly 1,700 refugees returned from Armenia to Nagorno-Karabakh during the past day. The convoy of buses with the refugees was escorted by Russian peacekeepers, the Russian defense ministry said.

"On November 29, 2020, Russian peacekeepers escorted another convoy of buses with refugees from Armenia to Nagorno-Karabakh. As many as 1,699 people were taken by buses from Yerevan to Stepanakert today," the ministry said, adding that the convoy was escorted by patrols of the Russian peacekeeping contingent and military police.

The Russian defense ministry said earlier in the day that Russian peacekeepers had helped 2,431 people return to Nagorno-Karabakh. A total of 23,514 refugees have returned to their homes since November 14, 2020.

The Azerbaijani defense ministry stressed that the ceasefire is observed along the entire contact line. The Russian peacekeepers and the International Committee of the Red Cross continue to help the sides exchange the bodies of those killed.

"Russian peacekeepers continue to clear Nagorno-Karabakh territories of mines. In all, 24.67 hectares, 8.2 kilometers of roads, 83 households and three social infrastructure facilities have been cleared of mines. As many as 766 explosive objects have been found and destroyed," the ministry said.