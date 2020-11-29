Police use riot control means against protesters near Minsk - media

MINSK, November 29. /TASS/. Belarusian police used riot controls means against protesters in a settlement near Minsk, with shot being heard, Nasha Niva portal said on its Telegram channel on Sunday.

"Local residents surrounded law enforcers who sprayed gas in the faces of the protesters and made shots," it said, citing eyewitnesses and videos. People however did not move away after that.

The press service of the Belarusian interior ministry told TASS it would refrain from comments.

The Belarusian opposition organized March of Neighbors protest actions on Sunday. Today’s protests are held in a new format. Protesters called on their supporters to gather near their houses at noon to march to special meeting points in their districts and ultimately join a unified march. Law enforcers are trying to hamper the march. According to human rights activists, more than 50 protesters have already been detained.