Over 150 detained during anti-lockdown protest in London — police

LONDON, November 29. /TASS/. UK law enforcement officers detained 155 people during an anti-lockdown protest in downtown London on Saturday, the Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

"Those arrests were for offences including breaching coronavirus regulations, assaulting a police officer and possession of drugs. Officers made a number of early interventions to prevent people from gathering and to urge people to go home," police said.

Besides, buses transporting protestors into the capital were intercepted and those who did not turn back and go home were either arrested or fined.

Earlier on Saturday, Sky News reported of clashes between police and protestors, who threw various objects at officers and let off flares. Detentions were made in the Hyde Park, Oxford Street and near the King’s Cross station.

According to Daily Mail, several thousand of people took to the streets of London, chanting "Stop controlling us," "Stop the lockdown" and "Shame on you."

Chief Superintendent Stuart Bell, policing commander for this event, said: "Today’s enforcement action is a direct result of those individuals deliberately breaking the law and at times, targeting our officers with aggression and causing disruption to the road network."

Prior to the event, the Metropolitan Police warned that mass events were prohibited in line with the novel coronavirus restrictions and would be dispersed.

In late October, the UK government admitted that the only way to contain the second wave of the novel coronavirus pandemic would be to impose new quarantine restrictions. The measures went into effect on November 5 and will be in place until December 2.

The government pins high hopes on the vaccination program, which may begin as early as this month, but restrictions in this or that form might remain in place until late March or early April.