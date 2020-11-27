Turkey in talks with Russia for purchasing coronavirus vaccine

ANKARA, November 27. /TASS/. Ankara continues talks with Moscow for purchasing a coronavirus vaccine, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told reporters on Friday.

"We are in talks for purchasing the vaccine. I have discussed it with [Russian President Vladimir] Putin, while our health minister has held talks on the matter with his Chinese counterpart. Discussions continue," Erdogan pointed out.

Erdogan did not rule out that the Turkish authorities would have to tighten measures to combat the infection if the coronavirus situation in the country deteriorated.

On November 25, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said that toxic trials of a Russian vaccine would begin in the country in the near future.

On August 11, Russia became the first country to register a coronavirus vaccine, which was named Sputnik V. The vaccine was developed by the Gamaleya Scientific Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology and underwent clinical trials in June and July.