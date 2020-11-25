French Senate adopts resolution urging government to recognize Nagorno-Karabakh

PARIS, November 25. /TASS/. The French Senate has passed a resolution containing a call on the government to officially recognize the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, 305 senators out of 306 present voted for the resolution on Wednesday.

"[The Senate] urges the French government to recognize the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic and use this recognition as a tool in the talks to establish lasting peace," the approved document notes.

In turn, French Secretary of State at the Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne expressed the opinion that "unilateral recognition of Karabakh will do no good for anyone" and will not serve to boost mediation efforts. He recalled that France, a co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, backs implementation of the ceasefire agreement reached on November 9. Experts explained that the resolution serves as a recommendation and has no mandatory power.

According to the resolution, the Senate is calling for immediate withdrawal of Azerbaijani forces from the territories captured in the disputed region since September 27, an international investigation into war crimes and use of prohibited weapons. Moreover, the senators recommended that the government "draw conclusions on the role played by Turkish authorities and consider most decisive measures together with European partners."