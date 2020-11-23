UN working on deploying mine clearance mission to Nagorno-Karabakh

THE UNITED NATIONS, November 24. /TASS/. The United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) is working on emergency deployment in Nagorno-Karabakh and plans to launch a mission to assess the needs in early December, a spokesperson for UN Peacekeeping said on Monday.

"The United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) is working on an emergency deployment within the context of UN assistance requested by the parties, in coordination with other UN entities and the country team on the ground," the spokesperson said. "It will likely start with a needs assessment mission in early December."