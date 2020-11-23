Venezuela to open commercial air service with Russia

BOGOTA, November 23. /TASS/. Venezuela opens the commercial air service with Russia from November 23 of this year, the National Institute of Civil Aviation (INAC) tweeted on Monday.

"The National Institute of Civil Aviation in pursuance of directives of the national government for the sake of guaranteeing security of the Venezuelan nation and providing the required support during current risks related to the COVID-19 pandemic, informs about opening of commercial air flights to Russia and Bolivia and back from November 23 of this year further to such destinations as Mexico, the Dominican Republic, Iran, Turkey and Canada," the authority said.

The document does not detail the air carrier to perform flights and their frequency.

The countries are considering opportunities for the direct air service, Russian ambassador to Venezuela Sergei Melik-Bagdasarov said earlier.

There were no direct flights between Caracas and Moscow prior to the coronavirus pandemic.