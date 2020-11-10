Protesters break into Armenian parliament’s session hall

YEREVAN, November 10. /TASS/. Hundreds of Yerevan’s citizens, who condemn the ceasefire agreement on Nagorno-Karabakh signed by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, broke into the parliament’s session hall early on Tuesday, a TASS correspondent reported.

"We demand Nikol Pashinyan. Who gave him the right to sign this?" the protesters said.

Some protesters are heading to the presidential palace demanding that power in country be handed over to Armenia’s General Staff.

Currently, the situation in the parliament and near it is tense, and protesters have blocked all nearby streets.

On November 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint statement on a complete ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh. The Russian leader said the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides would remain on the positions they hold and Russian peacekeepers would be deployed to the region. Besides, Armenia and Azerbaijan should carry out the exchange of prisoners of war and the bodies of those killed.