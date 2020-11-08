Kiev will approve selective amnesty law after elections in Donbass - envoy

KIEV, November 8. /TASS/. Ukraine’s parliament will approve the law on selective amnesty for participants of the armed conflict in Donbass after the election in the region is held and the local government bodies are formed in accordance with the Ukrainian law, Leonid Kravchuk, who heads the Ukrainian delegation in the Contact Group seeking peace for Donbass, said in an interview with TASS. He noted that those accused of violent crimes will not be subject to amnesty.

"When a local government is formed after the elections on the uncontrolled territory, the Ukrainian parliament will approve the amnesty law. Amnesty is impossible before the elections," he said, adding that the law will draw on the international experience on this matter. "Of course, war criminals, those who have blood on their hands, murderers, cannot be subject to amnesty," Kravchuk pointed out.

He said that special commissions might be formed with the participation of Donbass’ local authorities to determine who will be eligible for amnesty. "Each person’s case will be analyzed separately, they must be proven guilty in court. There can be no other way. Innocent people must not suffer," he concluded.

Provision 5 of the 2015 Package of Measures for the Implementation of the Minsk Agreements stipulates to "ensure pardon and amnesty by enacting the law prohibiting the prosecution and punishment of persons in connection with the events that took place in certain areas of the Donetsk and Lugansk regions of Ukraine." This provision comes before the point on organizing a new election in the region and giving special status to Donbass.