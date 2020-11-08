Biden pledges in his speech to combat coronavirus, racism, climate change

MOSCOW, November 8. /TASS/. The Democratic nominee Joe Biden who won the US presidential election according to projections of the country’s leading media outlets, addressed viewers and supporters in Wilmington, Delaware, late on Saturday. The politician who is already referred to as president-elect by US media, urged Americans to put away the harsh rhetoric after the election race, as well as outlined the main tasks he sets for himself as head of the country.

"We’ve won with the most votes ever cast for a presidential ticket in the history of the nation. Seventy-four million," Biden said. "I sought this office to restore the soul of America, to rebuild the backbone of this nation, the middle class, and to make America respected around the world again. And to unite us here at home," he added.

Biden urged to stop treating his opponents as enemies. "They are not enemies. They are Americans," he noted, adding that "it's time to put away the harsh rhetoric" and "lower the temperature" of confrontation.

Biden’s administration is facing "the battle to achieve racial justice and root out systemic racism in this country," and "the battle to save our planet by getting climate under control," he said.

Speaking about the coronavirus spread, Biden said that he would name "a group of leading scientists and experts as transition advisors to help take the Biden-Harris COVID plan and convert it into an action blueprint that will start on January 20, 2021," on Monday. "That plan will be built on bedrock science," he emphasized.

On November 3, American citizens headed to the polls to elect 435 representatives to the House, 35 senators out of 100 to the Senate, and the President and Vice President of the United States. Though the vote counting is still underway, the leading US media outlets project that the Democratic nominee has won the presidential election. According to the figures provided by Fox News and the Associated Press agency, the sitting president Donald Trump garnered 214 electoral votes, whereas Biden - 290 (270 are required to win). Trump has claimed he would state his case on the voting results in court.