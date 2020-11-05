Protest rally in New York accompanied by clashes with police

NEW YORK, November 5. /TASS/. A rally in support of honest vote counting at the US presidential election held in Manhattan in downtown New York has resulted in clashes with the police and detentions of a number of protesters, a TASS correspondent reports.

Several dozen people, mainly supporters of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, gathered in Washington Square. They condemn incumbent President Donald Trump who is urging to suspend vote counting in some states.

The protesters are joined by the participants of the Black Lives Matter movement. They started shouting insults directed at law enforcement and Trump which resulted in detentions. The police arrested about 10 people.

After that the rally continued in a more peaceful manner yet a police van remains nearby. The police cordoned off the entire city block.