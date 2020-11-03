Militants plan to attack Turkish positions in Syria’s Idlib, says Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, November 3. /TASS/. Militants active in Syria’s Idlib province plan to attack Turkish positions and blame it on the Syrian army, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Sides in Syria Alexander Grinkevich said at a briefing on Wednesday.

"According to our information, militants from terrorist organizations plan to carry out a shelling attack near the Tedil settlement in the Idlib province, using mortars and multiple-launch rocket systems," he pointed out.

"Terrorists intend to post a video showing the consequences of the shelling on the Internet and blame Syrian government forces of attacking Turkish positions," Grinkevich added.

The Russian Center for Reconciliation calls on the commanders of illegal armed units to abandon armed provocations and join peaceful efforts to resolve the situation in the areas that they control, Grinkevich pointed out.