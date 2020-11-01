Georgia’s ruling party wins over 48% with 78.16% of votes counted - CEC

TBILISI, November 1. /TASS/. The ruling party, Georgian Dream - Democratic Georgia, secured 48.36% at Saturday’s parliamentary polls after 78.16% of votes were counted, the official portal reported.

According to the Central Election Commission, the opposition bloc Strength is in Unity - United Opposition, which also comprises the United National Movement founded by ex-president Mihail Saakashvili, garnered 26.35%.

European Georgian-Movement for Liberty, which split from the National Movement in 2017, comes in third with 3.79% of the vote.