Trump cast his ballot in person in 2020 election during early voting period

WASHINGTON, October 24. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump cast his ballot in person for the 2020 presidential election in Palm Beach, Florida, on Saturday, which was broadcast live by American news television channels.

"I voted for a guy named Trump," he told reporters leaving the polling station.

"It was a very secure vote, much more secure than when you send in a ballot, I can tell you that. Everything was perfect, very strict," he said adding, "It’s an honor to be voting."

Trump wore a mask when entering the local library which serves as a polling location.

In 2016, Trump cast his ballot in New York, but last year the president switched his official residence in Trump Tower in Manhattan’s Fifth Avenue for Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

According to the United States Elections Project set up by Dr. Michael McDonald, Associate Professor of Political Science at University of Florida, at least 50 million Americans have already cast their ballots during the early voting period. Texas with more than 6.38 million Americans casting their ballots tops the rating of the early vote, followed by California (5.8 million), Florida (4.77 million) and North Carolina (2.69 million).

At the November 3 presidential election, the United States will elect 435 representatives to the House, 35 senators out of 100 to the Senate, and President and Vice President. In addition, voters will head to the ballot boxes to decide on 13 US state and territorial governorships, and numerous other local elections will be held. The Republican president, Donald Trump, is being challenged by Democratic nominee Joe Biden.